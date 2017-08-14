I'm pleased to announce the resumption of maintenance on runit, an init and services management system, originally derived from daemontools by Gerrit Pape.For those that may not know, runit is designed to run on POSIX and SYSV compliant systems and current support from our project is for any Linux or *BSD system and provides a good alternative to the sysvinit framework.Today marks the official release from our project of version 2.1.3. The main feature of this version is that the build system has been replaced with a more modern one and tidied up slightly to accomodate this change. Plans for future releases include a general security audit and clean up of cruft from several years of sitting without updates.This release is intended fortest use only. We're providing it for distributions and early adopters to get it in their hands to validate what's been done and to provide feedback.You can obtain the sources from GitHub using the 2.1.3 tag off of the Master tip or from the version release tag for the project at the same location.