Sochi 2014 Winter Games
The official +page for Russia's first ever Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

It's 3 month since #Sochi2014 Opening Ceremony opened with a grand show thrilling spectators at the Fisht Olympic Stadium and billions of viewers around the world!
The Ceremony started at exactly 20:14 Moscow Time, which symbolizes the year of the first Winter Games in Russia’s history, and in about three hours the world was told the history of Russia.
The sport spirit of #Sochi2014 is back! This weekend was very busy in Olympic Park as @FedCup#tennis took place in Adler arena! Symbolic, as the 1st to play and the 1st victory was Elena Vesnina born in Sochi!
#Legacy2014
Whoosh! Andreas Wellinger (GER) achieved the fastest #sochi2014 ski jumping speed: 94.308 km/h!
Photo by (c) Getty
