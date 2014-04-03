Profile cover photo
Sochi 2014 Winter Games
The official +page for Russia's first ever Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.Sochi 2014 Winter Games in Russian:www.facebook.com/Sochi2014.ru Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Sochi2014OC
It's 3 month since #Sochi2014 Opening Ceremony opened with a grand show thrilling spectators at the Fisht Olympic Stadium and billions of viewers around the world!
The Ceremony started at exactly 20:14 Moscow Time, which symbolizes the year of the first Winter Games in Russia’s history, and in about three hours the world was told the history of Russia.﻿
Today is exactly 2 month since #Sochi2014 Olympics #ClosingCeremony
We miss the Games and you?﻿
The sport spirit of #Sochi2014 is back! This weekend was very busy in Olympic Park as @FedCup#tennis took place in Adler arena! Symbolic, as the 1st to play and the 1st victory was Elena Vesnina born in Sochi! 
 #Legacy2014﻿
We hope you had the time of your life in #sochi2014!﻿
Whoosh! Andreas Wellinger (GER) achieved the fastest #sochi2014 ski jumping speed: 94.308 km/h! 
Photo by (c) Getty﻿
Hard to believe but it is 33 days since the #Sochi2014 #Paralympics #ClosingCeremony!﻿
Under the wing!
(#LIVE: #Sochi2014 Olympic Park)﻿
Happy International Day of Human Space Flight! Always follow your most unbelievable dreams! As they come true, proved by #Gagarin! #POEHALI!
[Photo in the open space ©@NASA]﻿
Miss you all!
#sochi2014﻿
A beautiful day in the Olympic park! Spring is in the air!
#sochi2014﻿
