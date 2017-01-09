Profile

2010 Olympian Chris Plys is among those competing for Team North America at the #ContCup2017 in Las Vegas this weekend!﻿
Five For Friday: Curling
From Kansas City to Anaheim and Figure Skating to Weightlifting, 10 major Olympic and Paralympic events will be
held across the United States in 2017!

Your guide to where and when your favorite athletes are set to compete, is here! ﻿
A Guide To 10 Major Olympic And Paralympic Events Taking Place In The United States In 2017
Congratulations are in order! Nathan Chen is #TeamUSA's Male of December! 🏆 🇺🇸

📰 go.teamusa.org/2idehXd﻿
Team USA's photos
CONGRATULATIONS to Erin Hamlin, Nathan Chen and Maia and Alex Shibutani on Best of December honors! 🏆 ﻿
U.S. Olympic Committee Announces Best Of December Honors For Team USA Awards Presented By Dow
Ashton Eaton retires, #TeamUSA takes home GOLD at #WJC2017 and the #GoldenGlobes were a GOLDEN affair!

📰 go.teamusa.org/2j3OjtR﻿
Team USA's photos
Adam Rippon withdraws from U.S. Championships with a broken foot but still has his sights set on #PyeongChang2018!﻿
Adam Rippon Withdraws From U.S. Championships With Broken Foot; Still Eyes PyeongChang Olympics
Lindsey Vonn is back from an 11 month recovery and ready to race!⛷

📰 go.teamusa.org/2j7KrYt﻿
lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) | Twitter
mobile.twitter.com
I'm back on snow!! So happy!! Taking it day by day and I'll see how I feel. But I have not made any definitive plans to race yet. Embedded image. 227 2230. lindsey vonn retweeted. 60 Minutes Sports · Jan 3. 60 Minutes Sports @60minSports .@lindseyvonn opens up about the uphill battles of being the ...
Take a look back at all of the memories #TeamUSA has shared with the Obama's! 🇺🇸 #ObamaFarewell﻿
A Look Back At The Obamas' Time With Team USA
USA Luge's Erin Hamlin is #TeamUSA's Female Athlete of December! Congratulations!! 🏆

📰 go.teamusa.org/2idehXd﻿
Team USA's photos
Join us in congratulating Maia and Alex Shibutani, #TeamUSA's Team of December!! 👏

📰: http://go.teamusa.org/2idehXd﻿
Team USA's photos
Carli Lloyd said she was "incredibly honored" to have won the support of her peers in a poll by national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans voting online. 🏆﻿
Carli Lloyd Wins Second Straight FIFA Player Of The Year Award
It's your LAST CHANCE to vote for #TeamUSAAward's Best of December presented by Dow Chemical! ﻿
Team USA's photos
