Team USA
News, updates, and behind-the-scenes information to help you support and engage with Team USA. Be a part of the inner circle for the London 2012 Olympic Games.
News, updates, and behind-the-scenes information to help you support and engage with Team USA. Be a part of the inner circle for the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Big weekend on the slopes for U.S. Snowboarding & U.S. Freeskiing!🤙
📺: 4:30pm ET Sat. & Sun., NBC;
3pm Sun. & 11pm Tues., NBCSN
go.teamusa.org/2k43O1Y
The first Olympic qualifying event for U.S. aerials skiers is this weekend!
📺 9pm ET Sat., @NBCSN ; 4pm Sun., @nbc
go.teamusa.org/2l01yNm
U.S. cross-country and Nordic ski are in PyeongChang this weekend for a test event for the 2018 Winter Games.
📺: 7pm Sun.➡️Universal HD
go.teamusa.org/2l56k8y
It's a BRONZE place finish for Ida Sargent!
Morgan Schild is back and better than ever! 🏆⛷️
Give it up for the Female Athlete of the Month nominees! 👏
Cast YOUR vote for #TeamUSAAwards presented by Dow ➡️ http://TeamUSA.org/Awards
Wishing Brittany Bowe a quick and healthy recovery! 🇺🇸
One of the most recognized & respected leaders in hockey worldwide, Jeff Sauer, passed away today at the age of 73.
“I like doing things people haven’t done”
Kyle Snyder's journey to the top of the NCAA world has been an impressive one! 🤼
