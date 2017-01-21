Team USAShared publicly -
The USA Luge team is hopeful for success as they head to the world championships this weekend in Innsbruck, Austria!
15
1
Add a comment...
Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., the United States Olympic Committee is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic Movement throughout the country. To learn more vist http://www.teamusa.org.