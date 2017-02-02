Profile cover photo
News, updates, and behind-the-scenes information to help you support and engage with Team USA. Be a part of the inner circle for the London 2012 Olympic Games.
1d
This week’s World Para Snowboard Championships in Canada, will serve as a preview to the 2018 Paralympic Games.

go.teamusa.org/2kpEqoj﻿

2d
Both the U.S. men’s and women’s USA Rugby teams are in Sydney for the #Sydney7s world cup!

go.teamusa.org/2kZXWLe﻿

2d
Big weekend on the slopes for U.S. Snowboarding & U.S. Freeskiing!🤙

📺: 4:30pm ET Sat. & Sun., NBC;
3pm Sun. & 11pm Tues., NBCSN

go.teamusa.org/2k43O1Y﻿

2d
The first Olympic qualifying event for U.S. aerials skiers is this weekend!

📺 9pm ET Sat., @NBCSN ; 4pm Sun., @nbc
go.teamusa.org/2l01yNm﻿

2d
U.S. cross-country and Nordic ski are in PyeongChang this weekend for a test event for the 2018 Winter Games.

📺: 7pm Sun.➡️Universal HD
go.teamusa.org/2l56k8y﻿

2d
SO many reasons why #TeamUSA is excited for February!

Check them out 👀➡️ go.teamusa.org/2jGLdND﻿

2d
It's a BRONZE place finish for Ida Sargent!
﻿

2d
Morgan Schild is back and better than ever! 🏆⛷️
﻿

2d
Give it up for the Female Athlete of the Month nominees! 👏

Cast YOUR vote for #TeamUSAAwards presented by Dow ➡️ http://TeamUSA.org/Awards ﻿
3d
Wishing Brittany Bowe a quick and healthy recovery! 🇺🇸﻿
