Stream

Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
The USA Luge team is hopeful for success as they head to the world championships this weekend in Innsbruck, Austria! ﻿
USA Luge Brings Contenders In Every Event To World Championships
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
Thomas Walsh and Mikaela Shiffrin have taken very different paths to the podium, but they share the same goal — to be the best in the sport!﻿
Inspired By Prom Date Mikaela Shiffrin, Thomas Walsh Is Now Reaching His Own Potential
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
#TeamUSA found success across the 🌎 this week! Take a look at these 16 incredible moments!﻿
The Week In 16 Photos: Jan. 16-22
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
#TeamUSA's foil fencing squad will return to the U.S. with hardware, claiming BRONZE in France! 🥉🇺🇸 #CIPFleuret﻿
Team USA Takes Foil Fencing Bronze At Paris World Cup
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
ICYMI: The Maia and Alex Shibutani stole the show at #USChamps17, and are #TeamUSA’s back-to-back champs!! ⛸🇺🇸﻿
Maia And Alex Shibutani Repeat As U.S. Ice Dance Champions
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
Good luck to the #TeamUSA snowboarding athletes in Utah for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix Tour! 🏂
📺 3:30 p.m. ET Sun. NBC﻿
Five For Friday: Snowboarding
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
Congratulations to +USA Table Tennis' Han Xiao on being voted chair of the USOC Athletes’ Advisory Council! 🎉﻿
Han Xiao Elected Chair Of U.S. Olympic Committee Athletes' Advisory Council
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
Tuesdays are for #TeamUSA! 🇺🇸 😜

All things red, white and blue in ONE place! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2kpH4JG﻿
Sports Scene: Jan. 18-23
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
And thats a wrap at #USChamps17! Meet the 2017 U.S. figure skating world team!! ⭐️⛸🏅🇺🇸﻿
Meet The 2017 U.S. Figure Skating World Team
Wow﻿
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
#USChamps17 marks 17-year-old Karen Chen's first U.S. figure skating title! ⛸🇺🇸﻿
Karen Chen, 17, Overtakes Several Olympians To Win First U.S. Figure Skating Title
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
“Wow, what a feeling”

Haven Denney & Brandon Frazier's incredible performance won the pair a NATIONAL TITLE!🏅⛸🇺🇸﻿
Haven Denney, Brandon Frazier Return From Denney’s Knee Injury To Win First National Title
Team USA

Shared publicly  - 
 
Podium finishes AND national titles!? It was an awesome day for #TeamUSA's Lindsey Jacobellis & Alex Deibold!🏅🇺🇸🏂﻿
Podiums At U.S. Grand Prix Earn Jacobellis And Deibold Snowboardcross National Titles
News, updates, and behind-the-scenes information to help you support and engage with Team USA. Be a part of the inner circle for the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Introduction
Welcome to Team USA on Google+. On this page you'll find exclusive content and opportunities to engage with America's Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Join the conversation and become involved with the Olympic Movement right here on Google+.
 

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., the United States Olympic Committee is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic Movement throughout the country. To learn more vist http://www.teamusa.org.

 