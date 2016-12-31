Profile

Cover photo
Olympic
www.olympic.org
4,144,016 followers|138,923,344 views
AboutPostsPhotosYouTube

Stream

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
Happy New Year, we ❤️ you all!﻿
Olympic's photos
117
6
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
One of the most inspiring moments of the Olympics. #winningwednesday ﻿
Olympic's photos
57
5
Turgay Atacan's profile photoΓιαννης Σακελλαριου's profile photo
5 comments
Γιαννης Σακελλαριου
 
Ή﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
#Onthisday they became the smallest nation ever to win a gold in a team event at the Games.﻿
Olympic's photos
53
6
Emmanuel Guirou's profile photoMALACHI OGBELEJE's profile photoDAUDA JOHN's profile photo
5 comments
DAUDA JOHN
 
Hi﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
On this day 28 years ago, Carl Lewis' long jump became a part of Olympic history forever.﻿
Olympic's photos
53
4
Neli Suryani's profile photo
Neli Suryani
 
abat obat batuk dak sembuh sembuh﻿
 ·  Translate
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
28 years ago today, Naim Süleymanoğlu lifted three times his bodyweight. 💪🏼 #OnThisDay﻿
Olympic's photos
56
3
Robert Wilkinson's profile photoOs Mercenarios's profile photo
5 comments
Os Mercenarios
 
Levantou 187.5 quilos .﻿
 ·  Translate
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
The only Olympian in history to win the 100m (athletics) three times in a row. #winningwednesday ﻿
Olympic's photos
59
4
Jhovane Brown's profile photo
Jhovane Brown
 
Do one for the 200m as well, I'm Loving my Jamaican Dominance...﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
The other way to score a point. ﻿
Olympic's photos
45
2
陳如's profile photo
陳如
 
長昏巛圄﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
52 years ago today an underdog surprised the world. #NeverGiveUp﻿
Olympic's photos
63
7
Benia Aronov's profile photoRichard Benedict Mann's profile photo
2 comments
Richard Benedict Mann
 
Please unsubscribe me﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
You won't believe what happened after this spectacular fall. #motivationalmonday﻿
Olympic's photos
59
4
Michael Pechacek's profile photoDora Behling's profile photoMako Lyons's profile photo
8 comments
Mako Lyons
 
This is cool!﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
On this day 16 years ago Team Lithuania did this.﻿
Olympic's photos
54
2
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
28 years ago today Janet Evans won her second of three gold medals in Seoul 1988 in the women's 400m Freestyle. #TBT﻿
Olympic's photos
79
5
Surawut Chanaklang's profile photoBadrun Aja's profile photo
6 comments
Badrun Aja
 
BADRUN﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
This record still stands. #tbt﻿
Olympic's photos
52
7
philip baskar's profile photoSean O'Maileon's profile photo
2 comments
Sean O'Maileon
 
To clarify, the Olympic record of 8.90m still stands from 1968. The world record of 8.95m has held from 1991 till now.﻿
Add a comment...
Story
Tagline
Friendship Respect Excellence
Links
Website
www.olympic.org
YouTube