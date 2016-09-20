Profile cover photo
Profile photo
Olympic
4,143,872 followers -
Friendship Respect Excellence
Friendship Respect Excellence

4,143,872 followers
About
Olympic's posts

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
5w
Happy New Year, we ❤️ you all!﻿
Photo

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
10w
The other way to score a point. ﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
16w
One of the most inspiring moments of the Olympics. #winningwednesday ﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
16w
52 years ago today an underdog surprised the world. #NeverGiveUp﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
18w
You won't believe what happened after this spectacular fall. #motivationalmonday﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
18w
#Onthisday they became the smallest nation ever to win a gold in a team event at the Games.﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
18w
On this day 16 years ago Team Lithuania did this.﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
19w
On this day 28 years ago, Carl Lewis' long jump became a part of Olympic history forever.﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
19w
28 years ago today Janet Evans won her second of three gold medals in Seoul 1988 in the women's 400m Freestyle. #TBT﻿

Post has attachment
Olympic
Public
20w
28 years ago today, Naim Süleymanoğlu lifted three times his bodyweight. 💪🏼 #OnThisDay﻿
Wait while more posts are being loaded