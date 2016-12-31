Profile

Cover photo
Olympic
www.olympic.org
4,144,129 followers|138,819,706 views
AboutPostsPhotosYouTube

Stream

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
Happy New Year, we ❤️ you all!﻿
Olympic's photos
59
4
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
52 years ago today an underdog surprised the world. #NeverGiveUp﻿
Olympic's photos
62
7
Benia Aronov's profile photoRichard Benedict Mann's profile photo
2 comments
Richard Benedict Mann
 
Please unsubscribe me﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
You won't believe what happened after this spectacular fall. #motivationalmonday﻿
Olympic's photos
56
4
Ardian Imansyah's profile photoMichael Pechacek's profile photoDora Behling's profile photo
7 comments
Dora Behling
 
Nous comment!
﻿
 ·  Translate
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
On this day 16 years ago Team Lithuania did this.﻿
Olympic's photos
53
2
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
28 years ago today Janet Evans won her second of three gold medals in Seoul 1988 in the women's 400m Freestyle. #TBT﻿
Olympic's photos
79
5
Badrun Aja's profile photo
4 comments
Badrun Aja
+
1
2
1
 
Bafdjd﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
This record still stands. #tbt﻿
Olympic's photos
52
7
philip baskar's profile photoSean O'Maileon's profile photo
2 comments
Sean O'Maileon
 
To clarify, the Olympic record of 8.90m still stands from 1968. The world record of 8.95m has held from 1991 till now.﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
The other way to score a point. ﻿
Olympic's photos
42
2
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
One of the most inspiring moments of the Olympics. #winningwednesday ﻿
Olympic's photos
54
5
Jude Oluchi's profile photoTurgay Atacan's profile photoΓιαννης Σακελλαριου's profile photo
5 comments
Γιαννης Σακελλαριου
 
Ή﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
#Onthisday they became the smallest nation ever to win a gold in a team event at the Games.﻿
Olympic's photos
52
5
Yuriy Mironov's profile photoEmmanuel Guirou's profile photoMALACHI OGBELEJE's profile photoDAUDA JOHN's profile photo
5 comments
DAUDA JOHN
 
Hi﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
On this day 28 years ago, Carl Lewis' long jump became a part of Olympic history forever.﻿
Olympic's photos
53
4
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
28 years ago today, Naim Süleymanoğlu lifted three times his bodyweight. 💪🏼 #OnThisDay﻿
Olympic's photos
55
3
Robert Wilkinson's profile photo
4 comments
Robert Wilkinson
 
M?﻿
Add a comment...

Olympic

Shared publicly  - 
 
The only Olympian in history to win the 100m (athletics) three times in a row. #winningwednesday ﻿
Olympic's photos
58
4
Jhovane Brown's profile photo
Jhovane Brown
 
Do one for the 200m as well, I'm Loving my Jamaican Dominance...﻿
Add a comment...
Story
Tagline
Friendship Respect Excellence
Links
Website
www.olympic.org
YouTube