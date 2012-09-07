London 2012's posts
Post has attachment
1698 plus ones
392 comments
364 shares
Post has attachment
225 plus ones
37 comments
2 shares
Post has attachment
428 plus ones
68 comments
5 shares
Post has attachment
The sun is setting and the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympic Games starts in 40 minutes. Excited? http://l2012.cm/OvOsey
595 plus ones
83 comments
7 shares
Post has attachment
Over the past 11 days the world has witnessed unforgettable world-class sport. Whether you were watching on television, in a venue, at a Live Site, or at home with friends or family - tell us your favourite Paralympic memories http://l2012.cm/R4ByFH
862 plus ones
198 comments
118 shares
Post has attachment
What a star! Oscar Pistorius sets the track alight as he wins gold in the 400m T44 – a great way to end to the Athletics action in the Stadium http://l2012.cm/NSQYlR
336 plus ones
66 comments
24 shares
Post has attachment
We have been so spoilt with glorious weather for the Paralympic Games. Can you believe it all ends tomorrow! http://l2012.cm/R4ByFH
243 plus ones
37 comments
9 shares
Post has attachment
We love this black and white picture of Sophie Pascoe (NZL) gliding across the water on Day 10. It's the final day of Paralympic swimming at +London 2012! http://l2012.cm/QE9z4U
240 plus ones
20 comments
9 shares
Post has attachment
250 plus ones
24 comments
14 shares
Post has attachment
470 (!) consecutive Wheelchair Tennis wins. 4 consecutive Paralympic golds. Congratulations to Esther Vergeer (NED)! http://l2012.cm/P1mBV8
244 plus ones
56 comments
21 shares
Wait while more posts are being loaded