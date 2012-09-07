London 2012

Marcus Breuninger: Zac Arbaaz. I have got to say this man. I know that you are entitled to your own opinion and that is great. I mean its America man, this is what the country is built on, but bro you are saying some pretty disrespectful stuff, you just really need to lay off. But you know what, if you think that its not fair that this man has spent his whole life training just as hard, if not harder then any other runner, to achieve such great heights because "he doesn't feel as much pain as you", then man you are an ignorant fool. But thats alright... All you have to do is cut off your feet (or your whole leg so then by your logic you wont feel any pain) and then after years of therapeutic training and when you get up enough confidence to actually go out and walk on prosthetic legs, then I challenge you to devote your whole life to running and beat this man in a race. Cause obviously your at a disadvantage currently cause your legs hurt. Or better yet, just go out there and see if you can beat him with all you have going for you already. Obviously its not that hard, so go for it bro. This man has given all that he has to be something more then a man and you are worried about pain. He has faced his pain. Why dont you stop disrespecting and start actually doing something positive for this world. Take an example from our friend Oscar. ﻿